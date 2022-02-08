Final Chance to Stream Entertainment and Performing Arts Industry Conference

The Entertainment and Performing Arts Industry Conference (EPIC), a global online conference connecting people working in, aspiring to work in, or wishing to explore the arts and entertainment sector, is available online through February 12 only. Originally live streamed over the course of 24 hours on January 10, the entire conference is now available for On Demand access at GlobalEpicEvent.com.

Featuring 50 sessions and more than 120 industry leaders from the worlds of theatre, circus, dance, events, and opera, EPIC spans the globe and explores the rich diversity of the performing arts industry: from the Dubai Expo to the Digital Tree in South Korea, from the bright lights of Hamilton on Broadway to making art in the refugee camps of Iran, from projection mapping on the Sydney Opera House to puppet making in South Africa, and much more.

More information, including a full list of panelists and sessions, is available at GlobalEpicEvent.com.

