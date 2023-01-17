Film Producer Edie Landau Dies at 95

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Edie Landau, film producer, and mother of Broadway's Tina Landau, has died at 95 years old.

Landaur's career began in 1948, when she moved to New York City and served as production coordinator for Phillips H. Lord, on such popular radio shows as Gangbusters and Mr. District Attorney. In 1953, Landau joined Ely Landau, who she later married, in his start-up company National Telefilm Associates

In 1962, the Landaus produced Long Day's Journey Into Night, an adaptation of the Eugene O'Neill play directed by Sidney Lumet. She followed this in 1964 by The Pawnbroker, The Madwoman of Chaillot (1969), and King: a Filmed Record...Montgomery to Memphis (1970).

In 1973, the Landaus launched the American Film Theatre, a subscription series that included Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, Pinter's The Homecoming, and Robert Shaw's The Man in the Glass Booth.

Later in her career, Landau produced such films as Hopscotch (with Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson), Beatlemania, Chaim Potok's The Chosen, Robert Ludlum's The Holcroft Covenant (with Michael Caine), in addition to a number of award-winning productions for HBO, including The Deadly Game (with George Segal and Robert Morley), Separate Tables (with Alan Bates and Julie Christie), Mr. Halpern and Mr. Johnson (with Laurence Olivier and Jackie Gleason) and The Christmas Wife (with Jason Robards and Julie Harris).