Fil-Am Artists Record HEAL THE WORLD Dedicated to Taal Volcano Eruption Survivors

New York, N.Y. - Moved by the plight of their fellow Filipinos displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines, in January, N.Y.-based Filipino American (Fil-Am) artists banded together in a genre crossover to record the Michael Jackson hit "Heal The World." A production of The Outstanding Filipinos in America (TOFA), the music video was recently released on YouTube.

"Life turned upside down for almost 500,000 Filipinos when Taal Volcano erupted. Many remain stranded in evacuation centers to this day. Their homes, farms, and livelihood are gone. As Filipinos living overseas, we are reaching out to our kababayans [fellow Filipinos] through the Philippine Red Cross and invite everyone to help us make a difference in their lives," the producers noted in the music video.

Aside from TOFA founder Elton Lugay, executive producers of the music recording also include Jeremy Newcastle of WhatsOnFilAm Music, Bessie Badilla of Brinoy Music, and music video editor Erwin Pajarillo. It was recorded in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Kamoken Recording Studios with Cheff Loncher serving as master of the audio mix.

Some parts of the recording were also done at the Frequency Recording Studio in White Plains, N.Y. with Lugay and Badilla as executive producers; Newcastle as producer, and Rich Fabrizio as sound engineer. The San Caterba Band provided the harmony, as directed by Maestro Ed Dee, who was also on the keyboard; Henry Tan on lead guitar; Ver Kapunan, guitar; Ed Borras, guitar; Bong Fullon, bass; Dodi Tan on drums, and Badilla and Titchie Sarabia on percussions.

"Taal Volcano's eruption caused damage to infrastructure and agriculture exceeding 3 billion pesos, not counting the loss of homes and livelihood in one of the most progressive areas of our homeland. This struggle is very real to many [Filipino] New Yorkers, as the Tri-state area hosts a sizeable Batangueño community," Lugay said.

Lugay, Newcastle, and Pajarillo themselves are performers in the music video. They were joined by Adam Lang, Angelene Coronel, Asia Guzman, Berniece Bernabe, Boston Dolina, Chris Albert, Denise Kara, Ericah Ligsay, Gail Banawis, Geo Rebucas, Georgio Dano, Geuel Penalosa, Krizia Daya, Melody Ursua, Michelle Michelle, Neeko delos Santos, Rasmin Diaz, Rianne Avendula, RJ Laxamana, and Toni Gado.





