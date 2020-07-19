Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
As the end of July nears, many are wondering if the federal unemployment supplement will be extended for those who are still out of work, including those who work in the arts industry.
The current supplement provides an additional $600 per week to everyone currently on unemployment.
According to The Washington Post, Republican lawmakers are considering a stimulus package that would add $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after the existing supplement ends on July 31. As of now, there is no law in place to extend any additional benefits after that date.
The lower figure of $200 is more likely, according to the Post report.
An additional stimulus payment is also being considered to those who make under a certain amount of money per year, like the $1,200 check many received earlier this year.
The House has already approved a $3 trillion package that extends the $600 per week increase, but a consensus has yet to be determined.
Read the original story on The Washington Post.
If you would like to get involved, and help the arts industry, and all others still unemployed due to the health crisis, BroadwayWorld has launched a quick and easy way to tweet your senators. Click here to learn more!
