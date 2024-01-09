Family-Friendly Puppet Show SOMEBODY LOVES YOU, MR. HATCH Comes to Flushing Town Hall in February

The performance is set for Saturday, February 17.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Flushing Town Hall will host the award-winning Axis Theatre for a heartwarming performance of Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch on Saturday, February 17. Children and families are invited to sign up for a hands-on shadow puppetry workshop prior to the performance.

Based on the popular children's book by Eileen Spinelli, the British Columbian Axis Theatre from Vancouver presents the story of Mr. Hatch, who lives a colorless and ordered life. He goes to work at the shoelace factory, eats his lunch alone, reads the paper, and then goes to bed… early. Until one Valentine's Day, he receives the biggest surprise of his life: a candy-filled heart with a note that whispers, “Somebody loves you.” Mr. Hatch's world is turned upside down, and he begins to make friends and enjoy all the fun parts of life he once ignored. Audiences of all ages are invited to join Mr. Hatch as he searches for his secret admirer and enjoys the biggest surprise of his life as this touching puppet play examines the effect that kindness can have on a dreary existence. 

“We are so excited to finally bring the talented team of Axis Theatre to Queens after their originally-scheduled performance of Mr. Hatch was canceled due to the pandemic shutdown of 2020. The wait is finally over,” says Flushing Town Hall's Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “The message of this absolutely lovely and adorable play is still as current as it was when the book was written more than 30 years ago, and we are thrilled to share the spirit of kindness with our family audiences.”

Prior to the 2:15 PM performance, cast members of Axis Theatre will host an introductory workshop into the world of shadow puppetry at 1 PM. Participants will learn how to design and build their very own shadow puppets and how to physically play with them on stage or on a shadow screen. This workshop is designed for young people who want to play, have fun, and learn new creative skills in a supportive environment. 

Tickets for the 1:00 PM workshop are $5 for all (please note that space is limited). Tickets for the 2:15 PM family show are $15 for adults and $8 for children. This show is recommended for ages 3 & up.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/somebody-loves-you-mr-hatch 

For the venue's full schedule of 2024 Winter events, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents.




