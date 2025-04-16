Family Equality's Night at the Pier Gala Will Honor Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Family Equality will host a star-studded evening of love, equality, family, and inspiration celebrating a decade of marriage equality and honoring champions of change, Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson with A Night of Celebration, Inspiration, and Broadway Magic

Night at the Pier, Family Equality's signature fundraising gala, returns on Monday, May 12 for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and show-stopping Broadway performances. Held at the stunning Pier Sixty in New York City, this annual event brings together LGBTQ+ families, allies, and advocates to honor the changemakers who have fought for equality and shaped a more inclusive world.

This year, entertainment industry powerhouses Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson will be honored with the Luigi Caiola Luminary Award which will be presented by Academy Award nominee Demi Moore, Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Marlo Thomas, and Two Tme Grammy Award nominee Debbie Harry. Weinberg and Johnson are steadfast supporters of Family Equality and their continued advocacy and leadership have made a lasting impact, helping to ensure that every LGBTQ+ family has the legal protections, visibility, and support they deserve.

Peggy Gillespie, co-founder/director of Family Diversity Projects, a national nonprofit organization devoted to helping eliminate discrimination, will receive the Hostetter-Habib Family Award presented by Tony Award nominee, renowned choreographer, Bill T. Jones.

The event will also include a celebration of ten years of marriage equality with Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that ushered in marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges.

Of course, no Night at the Pier would be complete without a bit of Broadway magic. The evening will feature breathtaking performances from some of the biggest names on Broadway, continuing a tradition that in past years included talent from The Outsiders, SIX, The Wiz, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like it Hot, and many more. Performers TBA shortly.

“This event is more than a moment. It's a movement," said Darra Gordon, CEO of Family Equality. “We are not simply acknowledging the resilience of LGBTQ+ families. We are actively investing in their future. Each story, each song, each dollar is a critical catalyst in a world where our families are not just respected, but where they are guaranteed the full spectrum of legal and social protection, now and for generations to come."

All proceeds from Night at the Pier support Family Equality's work to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families nationwide.