Fake Ticket Ring Scalping Broadway, Sports, and Concert Tickets Busted in the Bronx

May. 23, 2018  

According to ABC 7, a fraudulent ticketing ring operating out of two locations in the Bronx has been busted in a seven month co-investigation by the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Five people were arrested in connection to the bogus ticketing ring which has swindled thousands of dollars from eager Broadway, sports, and music fans throughout its operation.

According to the report, the Midtown South Detective squad made the bust at two separate locations which revealed that the ring had been using sophisticated printing technology to print hundreds of fake tickets to popular concerts, Broadway shows, and sporting events.

Following an initial report by 7 On Your Side reporter Nina Pineda investigating the fake tickets, the NYPD launched a sting operation and caught the scalpers selling bogus tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

The suspects have been charged with over 70 counts of fraud, larceny, and forgery.

The Manhattan DA's Office asks victims of this crime to report incidents to the Financial Crimes Hotline: 212-335-8900.

Read the full story here and see Nina Pineda's original segment below.

