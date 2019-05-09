FX Partners with BBC One on A CHRISTMAS CAROL Adaptation with Guy Pearce and Andy Serkis

BBC One and FX are partnering on a new adaptation of the timeless classic, A Christmas Carol.

The three-part special is a unique and original take on the Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight (Taboo, Peaky Blinders) and a haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge's dark night of the soul. It will be produced by FX Productions, Scott Free, Hardy Son & Baker for BBC One.

The star-studded ensemble cast joining A Christmas Carol includes Guy Pearce (Mary Queen of Scots) playing Ebenezer Scrooge; Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Ghost of Christmas Past; Stephen Graham (This is England) as Jacob Marley; Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as Lottie; Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) as Bob Cratchit; Vinette Robinson (Doctor Who) as Mary Cratchit; Rutger Hauer (True Blood) as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Kayvan Novak (What We Do In The Shadows) as Ali Baba and Lenny Rush (Old Boys) as Tim Cratchit.

A Christmas Carol is written and executive produced by Steven Knight, executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC. It is directed by Nick Murphy and produced by Julian Stevens. The 3x60' adaptation airing this Christmas on the BBC in the UK and FX in the US is the latest collaboration between the two broadcasters and the creative team behind acclaimed drama series, Taboo.

Steven Knight says: "This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: "We're incredibly excited that filming has begun on Steve Knight's brilliant interpretation of A Christmas Carol, with Nick Murphy directing a phenomenal cast in what promises to be an iconic version of the classic tale."

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, say: "We are incredibly proud to join the BBC in this latest creative venture, which builds on our expansive programming partnership to bring the best in television to audiences in the US and UK. Charles Dickens' classics, including A Christmas Carol, are timeless tales that have been re-imagined generation after generation. We couldn't imagine a better team to undertake this enormous task than Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, and their formidable production companies. What an incredible way to close out 2019 with the television event for A Christmas Carol."

Further casting and details will be announced in due course.

A Christmas Carol is the first in a series of adaptions of Charles Dickens' novels commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content.





