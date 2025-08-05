FUN IN MODERATION Returns To Caveat NYC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NYC-based sketch comedy group Fun in Moderation will return with an all-new show at Caveat NYC on Friday, August 22 at 9:30 p.m. The group has performed at major festivals and was recently featured in The New Yorker.

Fun in Moderation is back with brand-new sketches and questionable life choices. The New York City-based comedy team—Austin Elias-de Jesus (UCB), Kendall Bowden (Nick’s girlfriend), Nick Ryan (Kendall’s boyfriend), and Syd King (Good Girls Gone Sad)—will perform Friday, August 22 at 9:30 p.m. at Caveat NYC.

Known for their sharp writing, self-aware humor, and delightful chaos, Fun in Moderation has appeared at SF Sketchfest, New York Comedy Festival, Austin Sketchfest, Philly Sketchfest, NYC Sketchfest, and Asylum NYC. They were also, to their own surprise, featured in The New Yorker.

Tickets are available at caveat.nyc, with a limited-time promo code: FIM.