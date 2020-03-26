FROZEN Debuts Zoom Backgrounds for Conference Calls!

As many members of the workforce adjust to life working from home, Frozen on Broadway has debuted a series of Zoom backgrounds that will make your conference calls a little bit cooler.

Transport your co-workers to the snow covered kingdom of Arendelle and Elsa's icy castle on your next video chat!

Frozen is now playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. Having grossed more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton and set four St. James Theatre house records in less than a year, Frozen has been seen by nearly 1M people since its Denver pre-Broadway engagement.

As the Broadway production celebrated its first smash year on March 22nd, Disney Theatrical Productions announced three international productions, joining the previously announced North American tour launching this fall: the show will premiere in Sydney, Australia at the Capitol Theatre in July 2020; in London, Frozen will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in fall 2020; and a new production will be mounted in Hamburg, Germany in 2021.





