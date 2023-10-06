FROZEN Director 'Blown Away' By Upcoming Third Movie; Teases WISH Starring Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine

Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, has revealed that she is "blown away" by the studio's progress on Frozen 3 so far.

Deadline reports that while at the London Film Festival. Lee, who was a director and writer on the first two films, gave an update on what she thinks of the progress that has been made on the film so far. However, she did not share an specifics regarding the third installment, like plot details or a release timeframe.

"All I’ll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away,” she shared. “I’m so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing."

Lee is an Academy Award-winner for the first Frozen film. Her next film is the animated feature Wish starring Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose. During the festival, Lee shared a video clip from the upcoming movie musical while teasing Chris Pine's performance in the film.

“We’ve never done this expansive of a whole journey of a villain,” Lee shared. "Chris Pine also brought that to it because that’s what he needs to get inside the meat of the character emotionally. He was such an incredible partner to do that."

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour and in London.