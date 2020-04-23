FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL Concept Album Featuring Caitlin Kinnunen, Jason Gotay and More to be Released in May
Broadway Records announced that Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen will sing the title role of Frankie in the upcoming Cast Concept Album for FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL, featuring music and lyrics by teen writer Elise Marra.
FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL will be available digitally everywhere music is sold on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Selections from FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL will also include performances by Jason Gotay (Evita), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Allie Trimm (13), Delphi Borich (Cinderella) and Grammy-winning percussionist Jacquelene Acevedo (David Byrne's American Utopia).
Inspired by real life triumphs, FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL is the heartening story of a teen lesbian struggling with her own coming of age, while she is forced to stand in for her mentally checked-out mother. When a mysterious illness strikes Frankie, it impels the revival of her dreams.
FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL Cast Concept Album is being recorded for release on Broadway Records and is produced by Ashley Kate Adams (La Cage Aux Folles) of AKA Studio Productions and Mitchell Walker. Frankie! The Musical is directed by Joe Barros (Gigi) & Benjamin Weiss (The Lion King) serves as musical director for the project. Grammy-award Winning percussionist Jaqueline Acevedo (David Byrne's American Utopia) is also featured on the album with Lydia Paulos (Alice by Heart) on cello. The album was recorded at 2nd Story Sound with casting by: Eisenberg/Beans Casting
ELISE MARRA is a 16-year-old writer/composer from Michigan who plays multiple instruments. Elise (aka J.E. Bean) published two fictional novels by age 12 and completed her first musical at age 13. Since she has completed six original musicals and five original plays, including several live productions in Michigan. Elise was inspired to write FRANKIE! THE MUSICAL almost two years ago. When not writing, she can be found performing regional theater in Michigan, New York, and South Carolina. Elise is a proud student of Ashley Kate Adams at A Class Act NY, and of Joe Barros & Ben Wolfe's at Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute.
