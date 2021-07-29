Legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will be produced for Broadway by Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons and Kenneth Teaton.

Leah C. Gardiner, director of the critically-acclaimed 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater off-Broadway, will unfortunately not be able to continue as director on Broadway due to pre-pandemic commitments to a feature film and other stage projects. Regarding the play's next steps Gardiner said, "While I'm not able to continue with for colored girls..., I am thrilled that Ntozake Shange's words, as powerful and as necessary as ever, will be back on the Great Bright Way."

A groundbreaking work in modern American theater, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf returned to The Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway.

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.