FLYING OVER SUNSET Original Broadway Cast Recording Out Today

Today, Sony Masterworks Broadway has released FLYING OVER SUNSET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the Lincoln Center Theater production. Available now at all digital service providers, the physical CD will be released on Friday, April 8, 2022. The album features a score by Tony, GRAMMY, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill) and Tony Award nominee lyricist Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Harvey Milk). The musical, with book and direction by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods) and featuring choreography by tap legend Michelle Dorrance, opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street) on December 13, 2021 and ran through January 16, 2022.

FLYING OVER SUNSET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) was produced by GRAMMY-nominee Scott M. Riesett (Schmigadoon!, Ain't Too Proud, The Prom) and Tom Kitt. Recorded in New York, the album was co-produced by Michael Korie and James Lapine and was executive produced by Scott Farthing and Adam Siegel.

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck). At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of LSD, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET starred Carmen Cusack (Bright Star, South Pacific), Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Nehal Joshi (Les Misérables), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Michele Ragusa (Ragtime), Robert Sella (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Laura Shoop (Fiddler on the Roof), Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town).

FLYING OVER SUNSET featured set design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away, On the Town), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Bradley King (West Side Story, Hadestown), sound design by Dan Moses Schreier (Merchant of Venice, Gypsy), projection design by 59 Productions, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin (Assassins, Next to NormaI), and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby (To Kill a Mockingbird, Head Over Heels). Casting was by The Telsey Office and the Production Stage Manager was Rick Steiger.

FLYING OVER SUNSET was produced in association with Jack Shear.

FLYING OVER SUNSET (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)

TRACKLIST -

1 Prologue (The Music Plays On)

2 Bella Donna Di Agonia

3 Wondrous

4 Bella Donna Di Agonia (Reprise)

5 I Have It All

6 Funny Money

7 A Sapphire Dragonfly

8 Someone

9 Flying Over Sunset

10 Flying Over Sunset (Reprise)

11 Om

12 Huxley Knows

13 My Mother and I

14 The Music Plays On

15 Rocket Ship

16 An Interesting Place

17 If Only I'd Known

18 How?

19 Three Englishmen

20 The Melancholy Hour

21 The 23rd Ingredient

22 Finale