FLYING OVER SUNSET Announces Digital Lottery

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery for its new musical Flying Over Sunset, beginning with the musical's first preview Thursday, March 12 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). The musical, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance will open Thursday, April 16.

A limited number of tickets priced at $40 will be sold each day to the winners of the lottery. Entries will be accepted online (http://flyingoversunsetlottery.com/) beginning at 12 midnight the day before the performance and close at 3:00 pm the day before the performance.

Winners can purchase their tickets at http://flyingoversunsetlottery.com/ and pick up their tickets at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office (150 W. 65th Street) with their credit card. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner.

FLYING OVER SUNSET stars Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, William Colin, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by Telsey + Company, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.





