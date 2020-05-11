FILTHY RICH Starring Kim Cattrall and Corey Cott to Premiere on FOX This Fall

FOX has announced its Fall 2020 schedule, including the the premiere of Filthy Rich starring Kim Cattrall and Corey Cott!

FILTHY RICH is a SOUTHERN GOTHIC family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide - with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us," "24: Legacy") of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall, "Sex and the City") and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive - and no one is going down without a fight.

From writer/director Tate Taylor ("Ma," "The Help," "The Girl on the Train"), the series also stars Melia Kreiling ("Tyrant"), Aubrey Dollar ("Battle Creek"), Corey Cott ("The Good Fight"), Benjamin Levy Aguilar ("Straight Outta Compton"), Mark L. Young ("We're The Millers") and Olivia Macklin ("LA to Vegas"), with Emmy Award nominee Steve Harris ("The Practice") and Aaron Lazar ("Quantico," "The Strain"). Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

Filthy Rich will air Tuesdays at 9:00pm ET on FOX this fall! A specific premiere date has not yet been announced.





