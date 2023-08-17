FELLOW TRAVELERS Starring Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Sets Premiere Date on Showtime

Fellow Travelers, Showtime's upcoming limited series starring Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked movie, Company), will premiere on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan beginning Friday, October 27.

The streaming debut will come before a linear premiere on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Fellow Travelers will also star Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway, Hercules), Allison Williams (Peter Pan Live, Get Out) and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen on Tour).

The star-studded series will also premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on October 28 in all the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria.

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND), based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through THE VIETNAM WAR protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Watch the trailer for the series here:

Photo Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME