FELLOW TRAVELERS Starring Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Sets Premiere Date on Showtime

The series will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this fall.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 2 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

FELLOW TRAVELERS Starring Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey Sets Premiere Date on Showtime

Fellow Travelers, Showtime's upcoming limited series starring Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked movie, Company), will premiere on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan beginning Friday, October 27.

The streaming debut will come before a linear premiere on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Fellow Travelers will also star Jelani Alladin (Frozen on Broadway, Hercules), Allison Williams (Peter Pan Live, Get Out) and Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen on Tour).

The star-studded series will also premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on October 28 in all the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria.

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND), based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through THE VIETNAM WAR protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves. 

Watch the trailer for the series here:

Photo Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME




RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Listen to Two Songs from SIDEWAYS the Musical Photo
Exclusive: Listen to Two Songs from SIDEWAYS the Musical

Lakeshore Records and Broadway Records are set to release Sideways The Musical—Original Cast Recording digitally tomorrow, August 18 featuring original songs by Anthony Leigh Adams with lyrics by Rex Pickett and Adams. Check out two track from the new album here!

2
Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyds Big Question About BACK TO THE FUTURE Photo
Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE

Roger Bart sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss taking on the iconic role of Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway. Bart shared that Christopher Lloyd, who originated the role of Doc in the films, has been 'very supportive' throughout the musical's process, revealing his first reaction to the musical. Watch the video!

3
Rialto Chatter: Peter Morgans PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway Photo
Rialto Chatter: Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway

Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, has recouped its investment in London's West End and is now eyeing Broadway.

4
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway and West End stage actor Chris Peluso has died.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Drums Release New Single 'Isolette'The Drums Release New Single 'Isolette'
Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'
Perennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EPPerennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EP
THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 RatingsTHE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings

Videos

Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
THE LION KING

Recommended For You