Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing Ryan Scott Oliver's 'Map of Scars'

The 2023 Kleban Prize ceremony will stream on the Broadway On Demand starting February 10.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Earlier this week, The Kleban Foundation presented the 33rd annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at BMI's New York City headquarters. The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist was awarded to Ryan Scott Oliver. The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist was awarded to Ethan Lipton.

Hosted by Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel), with a special appearance by Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime), the event will feature musical performances and special appearances by Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School Of Rock) and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel).

Starting Friday, February 10 at 8PM, the 2023 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre ceremony will stream, for free, on the Broadway On Demand SmartTV channel. The event is viewable on the free ad supported tv channel through February 16. While we wait, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive clip of Lindsay Mendez's performance of "Map of Scars" from Ryan Scott Oliver's We Foxes.



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Staff “Scared” to Come to Work says Edinburgh Playhouse Director Photo
Staff “Scared” to Come to Work says Edinburgh Playhouse Director
Staff at the Edinburgh Playhouse are 'nervous and scared' due to a rise in verbal and physical abuse from patrons, according to its theatre director.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne Theatre
Last night was the official opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Lehman Trilogy at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet, as well as the post-show party at The Londoner hotel!
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes THE LEHMAN TRILOGY? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes' THE LEHMAN TRILOGY?
The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ The Lehman Trilogy makes a triumphant return to London following an acclaimed season in Los Angeles and a highly lauded run on Broadway, winning 5 Tony Awards® including Best Play. Directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award® and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy features a cast of three playing the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of story-telling told in three parts on a single evening. Hailed by The New York Times as 'a genuinely epic production', The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world.
Ruth Wilson Will Appear as Part of Young Vics New Season Photo
Ruth Wilson Will Appear as Part of Young Vic's New Season
Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson will star in the internationally acclaimed epic The Second Woman – one woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: 1776 National Tour Cast Sings 'Fly Eagles Fly'!Video: 1776 National Tour Cast Sings 'Fly Eagles Fly'!
February 9, 2023

Watch the cast of the Broadway musical 1776, opening in Philadelphia next Tuesday, February 14, get into the  Eagles Super Bowl spirit with their rendition of the Eagles fight song 'Fly Eagles Fly'! 
Exclusive: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing Ryan Scott Oliver's 'Map of Scars'Exclusive: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing Ryan Scott Oliver's 'Map of Scars'
February 9, 2023

Starting Friday, February 10 at 8PM, the 2023 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre ceremony will stream, for free, on the Broadway On Demand SmartTV channel. 
Exclusive: See A Preview of the 2023 Kleban Prize Ceremony, Streaming On Broadway On DemandExclusive: See A Preview of the 2023 Kleban Prize Ceremony, Streaming On Broadway On Demand
February 7, 2023

Starting Friday, February 10 at 8PM, the 2023 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre ceremony will stream, for free, on the Broadway On Demand SmartTV channel. 
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill TheatreVideo: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre
February 7, 2023

An all new trailer has been released for Head Over Heels, currently playing at Hope Mill Theatre until 4th March 2023. Check out the video here
Exclusive: Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado Sing 'Move On' in Rehearsal For Pasadena Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEExclusive: Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado Sing 'Move On' in Rehearsal For Pasadena Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
February 6, 2023

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George in rehearsal, led by Graham Phillips as George Seurat/George and Krystina Alabado as Dot/Marie. The production will run from Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, March 19.
share