Exclusive: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing Ryan Scott Oliver's 'Map of Scars'

Earlier this week, The Kleban Foundation presented the 33rd annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre in a private ceremony hosted by ASCAP and BMI at BMI's New York City headquarters. The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist was awarded to Ryan Scott Oliver. The 2023 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist was awarded to Ethan Lipton.

Hosted by Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon) and Maury Yeston (Titanic, Nine, Grand Hotel), with a special appearance by Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime), the event will feature musical performances and special appearances by Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School Of Rock) and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel).

Starting Friday, February 10 at 8PM, the 2023 Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre ceremony will stream, for free, on the Broadway On Demand SmartTV channel. The event is viewable on the free ad supported tv channel through February 16. While we wait, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive clip of Lindsay Mendez's performance of "Map of Scars" from Ryan Scott Oliver's We Foxes.