Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel Billy Flynn From CHICAGO in New SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Clip

The wait is almost over for the highly-anticipated second season of Schmigadoon!

The first two episodes of the season premiere tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5. This season brings Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) to Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

BroadwayWorld is exclusively premiering a sneak peek from the second episode, "Doorway To Where," featuring Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit.

In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.

As Flanagan arrives at the jail to visit Josh, his fellow prisoners sing a send-up to "All I Care About" from Chicago and the title song from Company.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and Ann Harada are also set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

In the series premiere episode, titled "Welcome to Schmicago," Feeling joyless in the real world, Josh and Melissa attempt to return to Schmigadoon but instead find themselves in the darker world of Schmicago. In episode two, "Doorway to Where," As Josh makes a new friend in jail, Melissa hires a lawyer and goes undercover to clear his name.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

Watch the exclusive clip here: