Exclusive: The Cast of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Discusses Their Favorite Moments From the Show

The production runs  December 21-24 at The Times Square Palladium.

Dec. 10, 2021  

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE is about to make its New York City premiere. Touring nationally, the production is currently playing at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center prior to a holiday week run, Dec. 21-24, at The Times Square Palladium.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang discussing their favorite iconic moments from the production. Check it out below!

For more information about A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE visit www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


