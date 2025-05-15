Exclusive: Rachel Potter Sings WAITRESS Medley From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel Potter – theater star and Nashville recording artist best known for the Broadway musicals The Addams Family and Evita and appearances on Fox TV’s “The X Factor” – will release her new album Stages tomorrow, Friday May 16. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to Rachel’s “Waitress” medley, featuring Matt DeAngelis, Marissa Rosen, Marty Thomas, Jenifer Thigpen, Christine Dwyer, Brandon Kalm and Omar Cardona.

Stages, produced by David Wise, is a curated collection of reimagined Broadway classics, showcasing Rachel’s roots in musical theater and her passion for reinterpreting these iconic songs with full symphonic arrangements. An exciting full throttle listening experience that feels both classic and contemporary, Stages embraces recent stage musicals whose songs aren’t often heard outside the context of the show.

Stages features an all-star lineup of guest vocalists, including Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked), Omar Cardona (“The Voice,” From Here), Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Hair), Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls), Brandon Kalm (Swept Away, American Psycho), Jamey Ray (Voctave, London Symphony Orchestra), EJ Cardona (“The X Factor”), Jenifer Thigpen (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Voctave (acclaimed a cappella group), and The Young Fables (Nashville duo Laurel Wright & Wesley Lunsford). Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, a veteran of 21 Broadway musicals, is also featured on cello.