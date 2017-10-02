Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Gillian Pensavalle

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Gillian Pensavalle is the host of "The Hamilcast" podcast. Gillian started the podcast at the beginning of 2016 because of her love, passion and obsession with all things "Hamilton, An American Musical." Each week Gillian has conversations with members of the Hamilton community, theater luminaries, friends and Hamilton fans about all things ... Hamilton. Slowly Gillian's audience has grown and grown -- and it is now regarded as the "official" podcast of Hamilton by its cast members. In the summer of 2017, Lin Manuel Miranda recognized Gillian on twitter with his signature "I see you @TheHamilcast" and a conversation began -- a conversation that has culminated in a four hour dialogue between Lin and Gillian that has become known as #Lintoberfest on "The Hamilcast" podcast. Find out how it all evolved and unfolded on this exciting new episode of "Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine."



A born and raised New Yorker, Gillian Pensavalle is a karaoke enthusiast who says hello to dogs on the street, but always asks permission first. She is a proud Ravenclaw and loyal to House Stark.



Gillian is the creator, executive producer, and host of "The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast," the first Hamilton podcast to hit the airwaves in January of 2016, which has since earned the title of "The Official Hamilton Podcast" among cast members and has listeners in over 140 countries. Guests include over two dozen people involved in Hamilton including cast members, crew, musicians, and the man who started it all: Lin-Manuel Miranda. How lucky we are to be alive right now indeed.



Gillian is also the co-creator and co-host of comedy podcast "True Crime Obsessed," with podcast maven Patrick Hinds. This smart, well-researched, respectful, and hilarious podcast received critical acclaim almost instantly thanks to the duo's undeniable chemistry, nonstop passion, and zero tolerance policy for garbage people.



Teaming up with her husband Michael Paul Smith, Gillian is the co-creator, producer, and star of "The Residuals," a successful comedy series based on the couple's the real-life auditioning for commercials in New York City. Guest stars include Horatio Sanz, Michael Torpey, and Emily Tarver.



In the digital video world, Gillian has pitched, wrote, hosted, produced, and edited over 2,000 videos that have been distributed to over 12,000 partner sites including The Huffington Post, Hearst, AOLOn, MSN, Amazon, USA Today, and Roku. Topics included viral animal stories, dumb criminals, travel tips, "Game Of Thrones" and "Breaking Bad" recaps, and general pop culture. From telling a story straight to camera or editing text-only videos, Gillian's pieces have amassed over tens of millions of views.



With over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, Gillian is a content creator through and through: she is an actor, voice-over artist, on-camera host, podcaster, editor, writer, SAG signatory producer, and showrunner.



Twitter: @GillianWithaG / @TheHamilcast



Instagram: @GillianWithaG / @TheHamilcast

