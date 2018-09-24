Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with the Michael McCormick

Sit down, John... because Michael McCormick, one of Broadway's busiest character actors, sits down with Rob and Kevin to look back on a career that has had him appear in such musicals as Oliver, La Bete, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, 1776, Kiss Me Kate, Marie Christine, Gypsy, Curtains, Hello, Dolly and many more!

Michael pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how being a child actor became the foundation of his work ethic, what it was like coming full circle with Bernadette Peters, and why he won the role of John Adams in the revival of 1776!

Also, Michael shines the spotlight on Bette Midler, Victor Garber, and Christine Baranski!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

