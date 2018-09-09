Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with the Legendary Lucie Arnaz

One of the industry's most beloved artists, Lucie Arnaz, swings by Shetler Studios to talk to Rob and Kevin about her fifty plus year stage career.

From her roots on CBS' Here's Lucy, starring her mother Lucille Ball, to her celebrated concert career, Lucie has been entertaining audiences in such shows as Seesaw, My One and Only, Lost in Yonkers, Social Security, Once Upon a Mattress, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, I Do! I Do! and,They're Playing Our Song!

Lucie pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how Michael Bennett taught her opening night etiquette, what it was like being 8 months pregnant in a National Tour of Whose Life Is It Anyway, and why Rudy Vallee sucked at charades!

Also, Lucie shines the spotlight on John Kenley, Kay Medford, Mike Nichols, and David Craig!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

