Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Producer, Co-Owner of Feinstein's/54 Below Richard Frankel

Richard Frankel is one of Broadway's most respected producers and is one of the co-owners of Feinstein's/54 Below, arguable the most influential cabaret space in the world. As a producer, his passion for theater led to audiences discovering such theatrical pieces as Penn & Teller, Driving Miss Daisy, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune, Stomp, Angels in America, The Producers, Hairspray, and revivals of The Sound of Music, A Little Night Music, Company, Sweeney Todd, and so many others.

Richard pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how his beginnings in theater were shaped at La Mama, what was it like creating the incomparable Feinstein's/54 Below, and why El Grande De Coca Cola is more important than we think!

Also, Richard shines the spotlight on Penn & Teller, Mel Brooks, and Ellen Stewart!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Related Articles