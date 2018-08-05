Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony Winner Debbie Gravitte

The musical theatre goddess that is Debbie Gravitte swings by Shetler Studios to tell Rob and Kevin about her amazing career that got started doing Annie Get Your Gun with Gower Champion all the way up to her filling Eydie Gorme's shoes in the 50th Anniversary concert of Golden Rainbow!

In between, there is Perfectly Frank, Zorba, Swing, Jerome Robbins Broadway (for which she won the Tony Award), They're Playing Our Song, and so much more!

Debbie pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how Anthony Quinn fooled an audience into forgiveness, what it was like working for Jerome Robbins, and why Bea Arthur's love of oysters was unsettling!

Also, Debbie shines the spotlight on Debbie Reynolds, Ruth Brown, and Stephen Schwartz!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

