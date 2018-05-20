Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Long-time Daddy Warbucks, Stage and Screen Star Conrad John Schuck

The sun won't come out tomorrow because it is here now and its name is Conrad John Schuck. One of the entertainment industry's most recognizable character actors, whose on-screen credits include MASH, McMillan & Wife, Star Trek, and The Golden Girls (Gil Kessler for Mayor), Conrad first got started on stage as a resident player at ACT which was then followed by countless theatre credits, most notably as Daddy Warbucks in Annie, for which he currently holds the record as the actor who has played that role the most!

Conrad pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he became a legendary part of cinema history, what it was like sharing the stage with Madeline Kahn, and why the 1997 revival of Annie led to one of Broadway's most epic firings!

Also, Conrad shines the spotlight on Robert Altman, Rue McClanahan, and Charles Nelson Reilly!

