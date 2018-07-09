Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Tony Nominee Penny Fuller

It may not be Halloween but we got the one and only Eve Harrington, Penny Fuller, with us in today's episode! Penny has been an Emmy Award-winning familiar face on TV with such credits as The Bob Newhart Show, The Love Boat, One Day At A Time, Matlock, and Judging Amy but the theatre is her home with appearances in the original Barefoot in the Park, Cabaret, Applause, Rex, The Dinner Party, and the most recent revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

Penny pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she won the role of Broadway's most sinister ingenue, what it was like losing her head to Nicol Williamson, and why she was almost Mabel Normand!

Also, Penny shines the spotlight on Lauren Bacall, David Merrick, Robert Redford, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

