Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Theatre Critic, Frank Rich

While he was known by many as The Butcher of Broadway, Frank Rich is still considered to be one of the greatest critics who ever covered The Great White Way.

Despite that savage moniker, he was, and is, a proud theater geek whose desire to collect obscure anecdotes and musicals makes him a kindred spirit to all of us.

Frank pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he first fell in love with the theatre, what it was like battling some of Broadway's greatest names, and why David Merrick was a consistent source of frustration and inspiration!

Also, Frank shines the spotlight on Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Gelb, and Wendy Wasserstein.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

