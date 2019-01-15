Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with CITY OF ANGELS, WILL ROGERS FOLLIES, BRIGHT STAR Legend, Dee Hoty

She's Dee-lightful, she's Dee-licious, she's Dee Hoty! Three time tony nominee Dee Hoty swings by Shetler Studios to look back on her illustrious performing career which includes starring roles in Barnum, Me and My Girl, City of Angels, The Will Rogers Follies, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Follies, Footloose, Mamma Mia, Gigi, and Bright Star!

Dee pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she ended up filling the boots of Miss Mona, what was it like working on the incredible City of Angels, and why Ann Miller never met an audience she didn't like.

Also, Dee shines the spotlight on Stephen Sondheim, Robert Lindsay, and Tommy Tune.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com

