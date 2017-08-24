Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Late Thomas Meehan, Discusses SMILE, and More

Aug. 24, 2017  

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Late Thomas Meehan, Discusses SMILE, and MoreThis Week: Mourning Thomas Meehan, celebrating the great bookwriters of yesterday and today, Michael Jackson wants to be David Merrick, Larry Hart meets Larry Hart, Diane Sawyer snoops around Smile, Ariel wants to go to Disneyland, and the puzzlement of the 1986-1987 Broadway season.

Every week director Robert W Schneider and actor Kevin David Thomas pull back the curtain on neglected, forgotten, and under appreciated musicals, as well as bizarre performances, endearing television appearances, and all things show business.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas. Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Remembers the Late Thomas Meehan, Discusses SMILE, and More

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends
TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain
INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast


