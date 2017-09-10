Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with the King of Obscure Showtunes, Michael Lavine

If you are in the musical theatre business, chances are you have thanked heaven for the brilliance of Michael Lavine. While any one of us could easily go and pick up the scores to MY FAIR LADY, CAROUSEL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, or HAMILTON, what do we do when we need a song cut from one of those shows? Or, the whole score of a musical that closed on opening night? What if we want to see the cut songs from OKLAHOMA? We go to Michae Lavine, who owns one of the world's largest private collections of musical theatre music.

Michael pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he acquired nearly half a million different songs, what happened when Stephen Sondheim met Michael, and why we should all be celebrating the obscure?!

Also, Michael shines the spotlight on John Kander, Hugh Martin, and Jerry Herman!

Plus: Michael sings a never before recorded Sondheim song!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast

Related Articles