Exclusive Podcast: BROADWAY'S BACKBONE Celebrates Broadway Debuts with Riza Takahashi, Benjamin Rivera & Alicia Charles!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone. Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

In this episode: The Annual Broadway Debut Episode with guests: Riza Takahashi, Benjamin Rivera & Alicia Charles representing Mean Girls, Aladdin and the upcoming Moulin Rogue. These three diverse guests dreamed of being on Broadway growing up in places that couldn't be more different- Japan, Florida and Iowa. In this episode, they share how they made their debut, whether it was from on open ECC call, or after years of being called back. They discuss how dancers are athletes and like structure, how life isn't about blending in, and sometimes you just have to tackle things you are terrified of.

Broadway Backbone is hosted by Brad Bradley, who made his Broadway debut in the original cast of "Steel Pier" and followed that with "Annie Get Your Gun", "Thou Shalt Not" "Spamalot", "People in the Picture", "Billy Elliot", and "Chita: A Legendary Celebration." Brad got the idea for the podcast during a conversation he had with Chita Rivera as they were sitting on the dock in Cherry Grove, Fire Island talking shop. She told him that everyone should go through the chorus. It's where dues are paid, the craft is refined, and discipline is born. The seed was planted.

Past podcast guests have included: Ryan Steele (Newsies, Peter Pan LIVE), Neil Haskell (Hamilton, So You Think You Can Dance), Lisa Gajda (Tuck Everlasting), Peter Gregus (Jersey Boys), Angie Schworer (Something Rotten), Charlie Sutton (An American in Paris), Dennis Stowe (Aladdin), Cleve and Donna Marie Asbury (Chicago), Jeremy Davis(Hail, Caesar), Jen Cody (Urinetown), and Tara Rubin (Tara Rubin Casting). The podcast can be found at www.Broadwaysbackbone.com, and soon on iTunes.

