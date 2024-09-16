Exclusive Photos: PRIMARY TRUST at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Signature Theatre is presenting the DC premiere of Primary Trust, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth. The production is directed by Taylor Reynolds. Performances run through October 20, 2024 in Signature’s ARK Theatre. Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets start at $40 and are available at SigTheatre.org.

Primary Trust is a touching and funny story of finding connection and moving forward that won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize. Wally’s Tiki Bar serves the sweetest mai tais in town, and Kenneth never misses a happy hour with his best friend. But when a job loss upends Kenneth’s static existence, he must discover the courage to open a new door and change his life – even if it means facing the past and letting go. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, this DC premiere is a beautiful and tender journey towards new beginnings and seeing the world for the first time.

The production stars Julius Thomas III (Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, National Tour of Hamilton) as Kenneth, Frank Britton (1st Stage’s Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train, Round House Theatre’s Two Trains Running) as Bert, Yesenia Iglesias (Signature’s Daphne’s Dive, Arena Stage’s POTUS) as Corinna and others, Craig Wallace (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s King Lear, Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol) as Clay and others. Ezinne Elele (Theater Alliance’s This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing) and Jeremy Keith Hunter (Avant Bard’s Topdog/Underdog) are understudies.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes Scenic Design by Misha Kachman (Signature’s Cabaret, Woolly Mammoth’s My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion), Costume Design by Danielle Preston (Signature’s Penelope, Round House Theatre’s Topdog Underdog), Lighting Design by Venus Gulbranson (Woolly Mammoth’s My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, Monumental’s Tick, Tick… Boom), and Sound Design & Original Music by Frederick Kennedy (Baltimore Center Stage’s The Folks at Home, American Conservatory Theater’s Every Brilliant Thing). Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Kate Kilbane is the Production Stage Manager and Majenta Thomas is the Production Assistant.

Photo credit: DJ Corey Photography