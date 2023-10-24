Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour

The production is now on tour across North America.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the national tour of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Starring in the role of Bobbie is Britney Coleman, who just completed her run in the First National Tour of Beetlejuice. The iconic role of Joanne will be played by none other than Judy McLane, who is a Drama Desk Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

They are joined by Kathryn Allison as Sarah, Matt Bittner as David, Ali Louis Bourzgui as Paul, Derrick Davis as Larry, Javier Ignacio as Peter, James Earl Jones II as Harry, Marina Kondo as Susan, Matt Rodin as Jamie, Emma Stratton as Jenny, Jacob Dickey as Andy, Tyler Hardwick as PJ and David Socolar as Theo.

The complete cast of Company also includes Matthew Christian, Christopher Deangelis, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, CJ Greer, Elysia Jordan, Beth Stafford Laird and Christopher Henry Young.

The North American tour of Company follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, and Tony Award-winning run on Broadway.  The most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America).

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.”   

Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update Company, bringing Bobbie's array of friends and lovers into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters.  Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive.  Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry.  Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible.  Jenny and her square husband David can't understand Bobbie's perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her.  All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie!

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (original sound design), Keith Caggiano (tour sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), Steve Bebout (associate direction) and Tara Rubin (casting). 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Company
David Socolar as Theo and Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Tyler Hardwick as PJ and Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Matt Rodin as Jamie and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Paul in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie and Jacob Dickey as Andy in the North American Tour of Company

Company
The North American Tour of Company

Company
Derrick Davis as Larry, Judy McLane as Joanne and Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie, Matthew Christian as David and Emma Stratton as Jenny in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie (center) and the North American Tour of Company

Company
Javier Ignacio as Peter, Britney Coleman as Bobbie and Marina Kondo as Susan in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie, Jacob Dickey as Andy, David Socolar as Theo and Tyler Hardwick as PJ in the North American Tour of Company

Company
James Earl Jones II as Harry, Kathryn Allison as Sarah, Britney Coleman as Bobbie and Judy McLane as Joanne in the North American Tour of Company

Company
Britney Coleman as Bobbie (center) and the North American Tour of Company




2023 Regional Awards


