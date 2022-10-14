Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Photos: First Look at Janine LaManna, Felicia Finley & More in THE PROM Regional Premiere

The cast also features Keith Schneider, Nathan Cockroft, Emily Royer and Megan Colton.

Oct. 14, 2022  

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is presenting THE PROM through October 23. This production kicks off the theatres' 20th anniversary season!

Get a first look at photos below!

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards and winning the Drama Desk for Best Musical, THE PROM is a musical comedy about four big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves. THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Leading the cast are Broadway Veterans Janine LaManna (Seussical, Sweet Charity, Drowsy Chaperone) as Dee Dee Allen, and Felicia Finley (Wedding Singer, The Life, Aida) as Angie. Joining them are Keith Schneider as Barry, Nathan Cockroft as Trent, Emily Royer as Alyssa and Megan Colton as Emma.

Rounding out the company are Alex Agard, Eriel Milan Brown, Tim Canali, Liz Davis, Timothy Matthew Flores, Travis Flynt, Collin Hancock, Jordana Kagan, Quincy Lawson, Paulette Oliva, Leah Platt, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Mark Saunders, Daniella Tamasi and Jake Urban.


THE PROM is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Costume Design by Antonio Consuegra , Stage Managed by Chelsey Steinmetz. Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar. Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

Photo credit: Justin Swader and Kathleen Davisson

Full Company
Full Company

Nathan Cockroft and Company
Nathan Cockroft and Company

Nathan Cockroft and Company
Nathan Cockroft and Company

Megan Colton and Keith Schneider
Megan Colton and Keith Schneider

Janine LaManna and Company
Janine LaManna and Company

Nathan Cockroft, Felicia Finley, Keith Schneider and Janine LaManna
Nathan Cockroft, Felicia Finley, Keith Schneider and Janine LaManna

Full Company
Full Company

Megan Colton and Emily Royer
Megan Colton and Emily Royer

Mark Saunders, Nathan Cockroft , Janine LaManna, Megan Colton, Felicia Finley and Keith Schneider
Mark Saunders, Nathan Cockroft , Janine LaManna, Megan Colton, Felicia Finley and Keith Schneider

Paulette Oliva, Alex Agard, Keith Schneider, Nathan Cockroft and Felicia Finley and Ensemble
Paulette Oliva, Alex Agard, Keith Schneider, Nathan Cockroft and Felicia Finley and Ensemble

Janine LaManna and Alex Agard
Janine LaManna and Alex Agard

Janine LaManna, Nathan Cockroft, Mark Saunders, Keith Schneider and Felicia Finley
Janine LaManna, Nathan Cockroft, Mark Saunders, Keith Schneider and Felicia Finley

Felicia Finley and Megan Colton
Felicia Finley and Megan Colton


