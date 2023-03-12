Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)

Join Jayke Workman and Bella Coppola for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

Mar. 12, 2023  

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

This week Jayke shares Broadway's hottest news in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then they chat with SIX The Musical's Bella Coppola about making her Broadway debut in such a massive show. They touch on what it's like to be put into an already-running show on Broadway, and how to go about gaining the stamina required to do eight shows a week.

Jayke also asks about her collegiate experience, and the road to Kinky Boots off-broadway. Bella shares some hilarious stories about her time in SIX on Broadway, including the time she fell and nobody saw, and how she does "flat-inés", matinees without her heeled boots.

Six is Bella's Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Pat in Kinky Boots. Regional: Delaware Theatre Company. BFA, Texas State University. Check out Bella's music "Forbidden Fruit," "Vodka Lemonade," and "I Regret Nothing" on any streaming platform. Be sure to check back soon for Bella's vlog with BroadwayWorld!





