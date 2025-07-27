Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Secretary Sixty-Nine with Vicki Lewis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by a true legend of the stage and screen, Vicki Lewis! Most recently seen in A Wrinkle In Time at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, Vicki Lewis has an incredible and extensive resume of projects, spanning from originating the role of Gloria in the Broadway revival of Damn Yankees, to voicing the roles of Deb and Flo in the Disney/Pixar smash hit movie Finding Nemo.

Vicki shares about navigating the world of tv and film in Los Angeles, having played roles on countless tv shows, including a five-season run on the NBC sit-com NewsRadio. We touch on the realities of being a working actor, and how her singular voice has led to a huge list of voice-over credits. From Broadway's Anastasia, to playing Velma Kelly in Chicago, Vicki's stage credits are just as vibrant and vast as her work in tv and film. On top of it all, Vicki is just the loveliest. U don't wanna miss this episode!