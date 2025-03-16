Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Remember Her Name! with J.Elaine Marcos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, after a brief hiatus, Oh My Pod is back with a bang! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with Bway news. Then I am joined by ten-time Broadway veteran, J.Elaine Marcos! From Priscilla, Queen of the Desert to Drag The Musical, J.Elaine has performed in every facet of the New York theater scene and beyond. In this hilarious episode, we talk all about the highs and lows of a lifelong career in Musical Theater, and how to navigate the inevitable ebbs and flows.

We touch on J.Elaine's experience as a Filipino actress, and how her heritage has influenced her career in the theater. J.Elaine's resume includes some of the most iconic Broadway shows, from A Chorus Line to Annie, to Sweet Charity to Miss Saigon. With ten Broadway credits and regional/off-broadway credits to boot, I can confidently say J.Elaine knows what she's talking about. She is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!