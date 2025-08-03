Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- It's Gonna Be Great with Christopher Sieber

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, I give you all the latest Broadway news in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by current star of Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Christopher Sieber, to talk all about his incredible career!

A veteran of the stage and screen, Christopher has an amazing resume spanning from playing the father of the Olsen twins on ABC's Two of A Kind, to his tony-nominated performance as Lord Farquaad in Broadway's Shrek The Musical. He shares about his experience being an openly queer man in the world of tv/film, and gives advice about working through difficult imposter syndrome.

We talk about the journey of his current show, Death Becomes Her, getting to Broadway, and how it differs from playing roles in long-running shows like Billy Flynn in Chicago. From the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, to the Broadway revival of La Cage Aux Folles, Christopher has truly done it all, and has garnered a well-deserved industry reverence. He is truly a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode!