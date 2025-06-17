Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- House of Life with Ben Welch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this very special bonus episode features the delightful playwright and star of the new show House of Life, Ben Welch! Described as a "feel-good, part re-birth, part rave," House of Life is a traveling musical cult-collective, hosted by the Rave-Rend, with one mission: to get you happy at any cost.

After becoming a hit in London and Edinburgh , this new musical experience, starring Ben Welch and co-creator Trev, is coming to NYC for a very special pop-up engagement, June 20th, and 22nd, at Three Dollar Bill, and WARA respectively.

Based in the UK, Ben Welch is the creator of Sheep Soup, a company that creates and produces musical theatre, gigs, and cabarets, known for their improvisational style and collaborative approach. Ben is such a delight, U don't wanna miss this episode! And don't forget to get your tickets to House of Life, at www.houseoflife.me