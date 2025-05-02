Exclusive: Marcia Marcia Marcia Talks Mental Health, Broadway & More in 'Portrait of a Queen'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club star Marcia Marcia Marcia is featured in a special episode of the Emmy-nominated RuPaul’s Drag Race expansion series, “Portrait of a Queen”. In the episode, Marcia opens up about anxiety, growing up in New York, getting started in theater, her time on Drag Race, and more.

This extra-special episode of “Portrait of a Queen” touches on mental health - an especially timely topic as MTV and RuPaul’s Drag Race recently launched the Creativity as Self-Care campaign. This multifaceted initiative highlights the important connection between the arts and emotional health and drives young people to resources that can help them leverage creativity as part of their own mental wellbeing practice. In partnership with key organizations like The Jed Foundation, The Trevor Project, and CenterLink, the initiative is working to uplift the transformative potential of the arts to address these concerns and support mental well-being. Learn more here!

Marcia Marcia Marcia appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 and is currently starring in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway as Victor and the Emcee Understudy. Previous credits include Kinky Boots (Broadway, Off-Broadway), Hello, Dolly! (First National Tour).