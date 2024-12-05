Exclusive: Listen to 'Why We Build The Wall' From the HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We have your exclusive first listen to the upcoming album, Hadestown: Live From London! The original London cast album for the Tony and Grammy Award-winning “Best Musical” Hadestown will be released in digital formats on Friday, December 6.

The album will also be available in three physical formats: the CD, which will be released on Friday, December 13; a limited-edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl, which will be released on Friday, December 20; and standard black vinyl, which is due next year.

Pre-order the album here.

Get a first listen to Zachary James and the Original West End Company of Hadestown performing “Why We Build the Wall” in the video!

Hadestown: Live from London was recorded during a live performance of Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre in London on August 25, 2024. This album was produced by Grammy® winners David Lai, Todd Sickafoose, and Anaïs Mitchell. This recording represents the Olivier-nominated Original Cast of the London West End production of Hadestown.

Hadestown: Live from London features Dónal Finn (Orpheus), Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice), Zachary James (Hades), Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel (Fates), Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short (Workers), with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo, and Simon Oskarsson as swings.

The Hadestown: Live from London deluxe gatefold vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively from the official store and comes in a hand-numbered limited edition of just 3,000 copies complete with a unique pop-up scene featuring the London cast and stage set. The standard vinyl edition will be released in early 2025. Both vinyl versions feature 47 minutes of highlights from the show, pressed on 140g black vinyl, packaged in a 3mm sleeve. They contain a 6-page booklet, which includes a synopsis, credits and exclusive production photos.

The compact disc and digital editions include more than 20 minutes of additional music featuring five songs exclusive to those formats. The CD is packaged in an 8-page booklet containing a synopsis, credits, exclusive production photos, and an exclusive essay by Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell.

Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony® Awards including “Best Score” and “Best Musical,” and Grammy® Award for “Best Musical Theatre Album.” The show continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. Hadestown celebrated its 5th anniversary on Broadway in April 2024, and is currently among the top 50 longest running shows in Broadway history (and still moving up the list).

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical. The show’s journey to Broadway began a decade ago, with Mitchell’s Grammy-nominated 2010 concept album featuring guest vocals by Ani DiFranco, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Ben Knox Miller (The Low Anthem), and more.

Before arriving on the West End, Hadestown opened on Broadway in 2019 – where it’s still playing over 5 years later – and had fully staged productions at Manhattan’s New York Theatre Workshop, Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, and London’s National Theatre.

Hadestown now holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the Lyric Theatre’s 100-year history. Demand for tickets continues to grow, with advance bookings currently available in the UK and Broadway into September 2025.

The Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is currently available, with full libretto, in a three-LP opera-style box set and also in a two-disc deluxe compact disc edition accompanied by a 64-page book. The cast album has generated more than half a billion streams worldwide since its release alongside physical sales in excess of 50,000 units.

Talking Hadestown – a sixteen-part, digital words-and-music experience where Anaïs Mitchell takes listeners through the inspirations, concepts, and creative processes that lie behind the key songs – was released earlier this month to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

