Exclusive: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Back To Before' at Tuesday at 54 Below

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video from this week's Tuesdays at 54 Below, created and hosted by Robbie Rozelle! In the clip, watch as Kate Baldwin sings a stunning rendition of 'Back to Before' from Ragtime, accompanied by Luke Williams on the piano.

Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Natalie Walker, Micaela Diamond, Nathan Saltone, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Shoshana Bean, Alexander Sage Oyen, Dan DeLuca, Julia Murney, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Jason Danieley, Kyle Dean Massey, Joel B. New, Donna Lynne Champlin, Hailey Kilgore, Samantha Massell, F. Michael Haynie, John Miller, Alexandra Silber, Max Crumm, Conor Ryan, Elena Shaddow, Christian Dante White, Heath Saunders, Nicholas Barasch, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Mason Alexander Park, Janet Krupin, Marissa Rosen, Mauricio Martínez, Michael Longoria, Kevin David Thomas, Nathan Salstone, Jason Forbach, Marty Thomas, Jordan Matthew Brown, Donna Vivino, and many more.

Each performance will feature different special guests:

Tuesday, January 14: Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots), Melissa Errico (Tony® nominee for Amour), Ben K. Moss (The Hello Girls)

Tuesday, January 21: Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, Rent), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago)

Tuesday, January 28: Anthony Nunziata, Jennifer Diamond (Ruthless), Joshua Colley (The Little Mermaid, Newsies)

For tickets and more visit https://54below.com/events/tuesdays-at-54/





