Exclusive: Jessica Hendy Performs 'I Have a Love' From Forthcoming SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED Album
Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions – Volume Three will be released by Yellow Sound Label on Friday, November 18 and can be pre-ordered now!
The new album Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three from Yellow Sound Label will be released on Friday.
Get an exclusive first listen to Jessica Hendy performing "I Have a Love" from West Side Story, from the forthcoming album.
The album is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which encompasses 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings.
Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three will be released by Yellow Sound Label on Friday, November 18 and can be pre-ordered at YellowSoundLabel.com or SondheimUnplugged.com.
Listen to the track below!
Related Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Wake Up With BWW 11/17: FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, Jessica Chastain to Return to Broadway, and More!
November 17, 2022
Top stories include Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in A Doll's House in 2023! Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, Funny Girl will release a cast recording, and more!
Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Shares Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
November 16, 2022
Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS
November 16, 2022
Earlier this month, Almost Famous offically opened on Broadway and the legacy of the Legacy Robe continued with the latest recipient, Erica Mansfield.
Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration
November 16, 2022
See photos of 1776 cast member Brooke Simpson at a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month.
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
November 16, 2022
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.
November 17, 2022
Top stories include Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in A Doll's House in 2023! Plus, Ruthie Henshall will open a drama school in London, Funny Girl will release a cast recording, and more!
Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Shares Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
November 16, 2022
Hear the parenting advice and words of encouragement the cast of Take Me Out on Broadway shared with Jesse Tyler Ferguson!
Photos: Erica Mansfield Receives the Legacy Robe for ALMOST FAMOUS
November 16, 2022
Earlier this month, Almost Famous offically opened on Broadway and the legacy of the Legacy Robe continued with the latest recipient, Erica Mansfield.
Photos: 1776's Brooke Simpson Attends Native American Heritage Month White House Celebration
November 16, 2022
See photos of 1776 cast member Brooke Simpson at a celebration and reception at the White House for Native American Heritage Month.
Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages
November 16, 2022
See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.