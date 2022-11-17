Exclusive: Jessica Hendy Performs 'I Have a Love' From Forthcoming SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED Album

The new album Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three from Yellow Sound Label will be released on Friday.

Get an exclusive first listen to Jessica Hendy performing "I Have a Love" from West Side Story, from the forthcoming album.

The album is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which encompasses 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings.

Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three will be released by Yellow Sound Label on Friday, November 18 and can be pre-ordered at YellowSoundLabel.com or SondheimUnplugged.com.

Listen to the track below!