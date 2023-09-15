Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice

Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice will screen in IMAX across the US tomorrow,  September 16.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 3 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 4 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available

IMAX and Fathom Events are partnering to screen Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice across the US tomorrow,  September 16.

In Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice, journey to the birthplace of opera and the center of culture for centuries through the eyes of superstar soprano Renée Fleming.

Acclaimed American soprano Renée Fleming embarks on tours of historical arts and culture institutions in these mesmerizing cities, whose culture, art, history and music — especially opera — have influenced the world for centuries.

Ahead of the screening, check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the concert special below, including a stunning look inside the Grand Teatro Fenice in Venice.

Click Here for tickets to Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice.

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, directed by Francois-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse, Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing was filmed using IMAX-certified cameras. Both films will be screened in select IMAX and Fathom theatres throughout the U.S.

“My career has taken me to stages all over the world singing repertoire that is so virtuosic, so beautiful and enriching, and now I get to bring some of that experience to movie screens through this spectacular pairing of IMAX and Fathom Events,” said Fleming. “This is an extraordinary combination that allows these two special films to be seen by the largest possible audience. Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life, incorporating every art — instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry — into one major art form that is a wonderful experience on the big screen.”

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, “La Serenissima” becomes even more magical as Fleming explores the city and takes the stage at the fabled Teatro La Fenice. Joined by Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina, Fleming combines some of the most famous music ever written —Verdi, Rossini, Puccini and more — with the city’s sights, history, art for a unique cinematic event that is not to be missed.

Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the concert here:

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice
Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Photo credit: Stage Access/IMAX




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Footage Shows Lauren Boebert Vaping at BEETLEJUICE Performance Photo
Video: Footage Shows Lauren Boebert Vaping at BEETLEJUICE Performance

Further details are unfolding following Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver earlier this week. A new video shows Boebert vaping during the performance. Watch the video here.

2
Review Roundup: Rachel Blooms DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Photo
Review Roundup: Rachel Bloom's DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opened September 14, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

3
THE TIME TRAVELLERS WIFE Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month Photo
THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month

The Original Cast Recording to THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL will be released later this month. The Original Cast Recording will be released on 29 September 2023. Pre-order the album now here!

4
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schrecks WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Thea Photo
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater will be producing the regional premiere of Heidi Schreck’s play What the Constitution Means to Me at our Rice Village location, 2540 Times., 77005. Opening night is Saturday, September 16. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023
Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Photos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street TheaterPhotos: First Look At Heidi Schreck's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Main Street Theater
All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024All-New Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN To Premiere In Sydney In 2024

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You