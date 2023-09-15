Exclusive: Go Behind Renée Fleming's CITIES THAT SING Filming in Venice

IMAX and Fathom Events are partnering to screen Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice across the US tomorrow, September 16.

In Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice, journey to the birthplace of opera and the center of culture for centuries through the eyes of superstar soprano Renée Fleming.

Acclaimed American soprano Renée Fleming embarks on tours of historical arts and culture institutions in these mesmerizing cities, whose culture, art, history and music — especially opera — have influenced the world for centuries.

Ahead of the screening, check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the concert special below, including a stunning look inside the Grand Teatro Fenice in Venice.

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, directed by Francois-René Martin and produced by Tripp Hornick and Elmar Kruse, Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing was filmed using IMAX-certified cameras. Both films will be screened in select IMAX and Fathom theatres throughout the U.S.

“My career has taken me to stages all over the world singing repertoire that is so virtuosic, so beautiful and enriching, and now I get to bring some of that experience to movie screens through this spectacular pairing of IMAX and Fathom Events,” said Fleming. “This is an extraordinary combination that allows these two special films to be seen by the largest possible audience. Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life, incorporating every art — instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry — into one major art form that is a wonderful experience on the big screen.”

Presented by IMAX and Stage Access, “La Serenissima” becomes even more magical as Fleming explores the city and takes the stage at the fabled Teatro La Fenice. Joined by Italian tenor Francesco Meli, with baritone Mattia Olivieri and mezzo Paola Gardina, Fleming combines some of the most famous music ever written —Verdi, Rossini, Puccini and more — with the city’s sights, history, art for a unique cinematic event that is not to be missed.

Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the concert here:



Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice"

Behind the scenes of "Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Venice" Photo credit: Stage Access/IMAX