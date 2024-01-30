Exclusive: Get A First Listen to 'South Wales Borderers' from Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES

Performances run February 6 – March 10, 2024 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 3 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the cast of Signature Theatre's world premiere musical Private Jones performing 'South Wales Borderers' in rehearsal.

The musical is written and directed by Marshall Pailet (Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or how i started the iraq war and Triassic Parq). Telling the story of a deaf Welsh sniper in World War I, the creative team for Private Jones includes Music Director Myrna Conn (Broadway’s Pretty Women, National Tour of Come From Away), Choreographer Misha Shields (Off-Broadway’s Who’s Your Baghdaddy, Atlantic Theatre Company’s Wonderland), and Director of Artistic Sign Language Alexandria Wailes (Broadway’s Children of a Lesser God, Apple TV’s CODA).

Private Jones is a gripping, inspiring and unexpectedly funny world premiere musical adventure about a deaf Welsh sniper in World War I. After losing his hearing, Gomer Jones is left behind when the rest of the young men enlist. However, when fresh recruits are needed, he fakes his way into a battalion alongside a group of colorful, misfit trainees. Once the “bastards,” as they call themselves, reach the front, Jones becomes a celebrated sniper, but getting everything he thought he wanted might mean losing himself in the process. With rousing songs and an innovative soundscape, and featuring a cast of hearing, Deaf and hard-of-hearing actors, Private Jones is an exhilarating musical experience unlike anything else. 

The cast of Private Jones includes Leanne Antonio (Broadway’s The Lion King, La Jolla’s Lempicka) as Gwenolyn/Evans, Deimoni Brewington (Signature’s Passing Strange, Theater Alliance’s Blood at the Root) as Bailey, David Aron Damane (Broadway’s Big River, Transport Group’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown) as Father/Drill Sergeant, Dickie Hearts (The Public’s Dark Disabled Stories, Netflix’s Tales of the City) as Henry, Johnny Link (Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys, Apple TV’s Dear Edward) as Gomer Jones, Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Ragtime, Into the Woods) as Redvers, Vincent Michael (Signature’s Into the Woods, RENT) as Edmund, and Erin Weaver (Signature’s Into the Woods, Company) as King. The ensemble of Private Jones is rounded out by Alex De Bard (Signature’s Passing Strange, Into the Woods), Amelia Hensley (Broadway’s Spring Awakening, Olney Theatre Center’s The Music Man), George Psomas (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific), and Emily Steinhardt (International Tour of A Chorus Line, Goodspeed's Private Jones [workshop]). Ariel Friendly (Signature’s Ragtime), Nicholas Hohrman (Gallaudet University's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Stephen Russell Murray (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage), and Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s Sweeney Todd) are swings. 

The creative team for Private Jones includes Scenic Design by Christopher and Justin Swader (Primary Stages’ Dig, York Theatre Company’s Midnight at the Never Get), Costume Design by Phương Nguyễn (Bedlam’s The Good John Proctor, Ma-Yi’s Once Upon a Korean Time), Lighting Design by Jen Schriever (Broadway’s A Strange Loop, Death of a Salesman), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature’s Ragtime, The Bridges of Madison County), Video Design by Patrick W. Lord (Lincoln Center’s Where Words Once Were, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Hamlet), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Ragtime, Sweeney Todd), and with Puppets by Nicholas Mahon (Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors, National Tour of The Wizard of Oz). Catherine Flye is the Dialect Coach, Ryan O’Connell is the Orchestrator, and Mason Frasher is the Copyist and Keyboard Programmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by JZ Casting. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Lauren Pekel is the Assistant Stage Manager, Sara Gehl is the Production Assistant, Ashley Mapley-Brittle is the Associate Director, Marika Countouris is the Associate Music Director, Daniel Powers is the Assistant Choreographer, Ari Goldbloom-Helzner is the Music Assistant, Noah Hull is the Assistant Scenic Designer, Alexa Cassandra Duimstra is the Assistant Costume Designer, Elijah Thomas is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Phoenix Sweeney is the Assistant Sound Designer, Clara Ashe-Moore is the Associate Video Designer, and Julian Kelley is the Assistant Video Designers. 






RELATED STORIES

1
World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season Photo
World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2024 Season

Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 92nd season. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time Photo
Lillias White Extends Run in HADESTOWN For Final Time

 Tony Award winner Lillias White has extended her run as ‘Hermes’ in Hadestown on Broadway for the final time at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Her final performance will be Sunday, March 17, 2024. 

3
Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Operas SONGBIRD Photo
Ramin Karimloo Will Make Operatic Debut in Washington National Opera's SONGBIRD

Ramin Karimloo will make his operatic debut in Washington National Opera's Songbird this March. Songbird is a new adaptation of Jacques Offenbach’s operetta La Périchole.

4
Broadway Bridges Resumes Today With WICKED, SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Participating Photo
Broadway Bridges Resumes Today With WICKED, SIX, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Participating

The Broadway League has announcedd that Broadway Bridges resumes today with 20 shows participating in this spring 2024 cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis CenterVideo: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
LITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10thLITTLE WOMAN Comes To Midwest Trust Center February 10th
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PACVIDEO: Watch New Trailer For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
VIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning TexasVIDEO: Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You