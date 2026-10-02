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Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago

The production will continue through October 11 in Chicago, with additional stops planned in Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

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Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, celebrated the premiere of the North American leg of its world tour on Wednesday, September 30 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre. With the launch of the tour last week in Providence, RI breaking audience attendance records for OPERATION MINCEMEAT globally. See photos!

The OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center, RI, on September 20, welcoming a combined audience of 5,200-the production's biggest audience to date. On September 26, across the North American tour, UK tour, Broadway and West End productions, 9,734 audience members watched the production in one day.

The tour will continue to play in Chicago through October 11 before crisscrossing North America this upcoming season, with stops including Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The North American touring regiment features Mariah Copeland as Johnny Bevan & Others, Katie Kleiger as Ewen Montagu & Others, Luke Antony Neville as Hester Leggatt & Others, Erin Ramirez as Jean Leslie & Others, and Jake Bentley Young as Charles Cholmondeley & Others. Rounding out the cast are Cassie Austin, Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis, and Loren Stone.Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago Image

Photo credit: Justin Barbin

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 1 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 2 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 3 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 4 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 5 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago — photo 6 of 6


Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago


Photo Credit: Justin Barbin
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