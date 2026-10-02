Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American Tour in Chicago

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, celebrated the premiere of the North American leg of its world tour on Wednesday, September 30 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre. With the launch of the tour last week in Providence, RI breaking audience attendance records for OPERATION MINCEMEAT globally. See photos!

The OPERATION MINCEMEAT North American tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center, RI, on September 20, welcoming a combined audience of 5,200-the production's biggest audience to date. On September 26, across the North American tour, UK tour, Broadway and West End productions, 9,734 audience members watched the production in one day.

The tour will continue to play in Chicago through October 11 before crisscrossing North America this upcoming season, with stops including Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

The North American touring regiment features Mariah Copeland as Johnny Bevan & Others, Katie Kleiger as Ewen Montagu & Others, Luke Antony Neville as Hester Leggatt & Others, Erin Ramirez as Jean Leslie & Others, and Jake Bentley Young as Charles Cholmondeley & Others. Rounding out the cast are Cassie Austin, Noah Berry, Genevieve Ellis, and Loren Stone.

Photo credit: Justin Barbin



Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago

Operation Mincemeat Opening Night in Chicago



Photo Credit: Justin Barbin

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 11 Hrs 48 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming