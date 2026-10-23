OPERATION MINCEMEAT Tickets to go on Sale for Seattle Run

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Single tickets for Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL will go on sale on Tuesday, October 27 at 10am. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL will play The 5th Avenue Theatre from February 10th through 21st on the North American Leg of its World Tour.

Tickets will be available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle (Monday - Friday, 10am to 6pm). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayAtTheParamount.com or calling 206-701-8383.

In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it was recently extended for the eleventh time through April 25, 2027. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, recently had its 19th extension confirmed through May 29, 2027, and is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 189.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT has been nominated for 67 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for four Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 57 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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