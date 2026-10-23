Welcome to a beautifully raw and wildly entertaining episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy is joined by the multitalented Brandon Contreras, a true native New Yorker of Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Colombian descent.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Tickets to go on Sale for Seattle Run
OPERATION MINCEMEAT will play The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle from February 10–21.
Single tickets for Tony and Olivier Award-winning OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL will go on sale on Tuesday, October 27 at 10am. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL will play The 5th Avenue Theatre from February 10th through 21st on the North American Leg of its World Tour.
Tickets will be available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle (Monday - Friday, 10am to 6pm). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing Groups@BroadwayAtTheParamount.com or calling 206-701-8383.
In OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.
Written by triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (comprised of David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025, and continues to play at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it was recently extended for the eleventh time through April 25, 2027. The West End production, which has been playing at the Fortune Theatre since March 29, 2023, recently had its 19th extension confirmed through May 29, 2027, and is widely recognized as one of the best-reviewed shows in West End history, holding the record for the most five-star reviews for a new musical, with a tally of 189.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT has been nominated for 67 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical 3 times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards. On Broadway, the show was nominated for four Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical. The production won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jak Malone's portrayal of Hester Leggatt, who previously won the Olivier Award in the same category. The production has also received nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical at the Drama League Awards, Outstanding New Broadway Musical at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Musical at the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and Favourite New Musical at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.
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Episode 04 | Julia Knitel: Just Getting Started
This week on Where the Light Lands, Jason A. Coombs sits down with Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel, currently starring in the Broadway hit Operation Mincemeat.
Ep441 - Brandon Contreras: The Math of Mincemeat
Brandon Contreras is a New York City born and raised creative whose energy and versatility have made him a standout on stages ranging from the Golden Theatre to New World Stages.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Jak Malone | Operation Mincemeat on Broadway
Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning Jak Malone joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Jak: Jak Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside.
#127 - Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie
Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Claire-Marie. Claire-Marie Hall comes back to Behind the Awards solo this time to chat about her experience on the Operation Mincemeat train.
From Mindfulness to Mincemeat, Gerianne Perez Shares Her Journey to Broadway's Biggest Hits
Gerianne Perez (Operation Mincemeat) joins the pod squad to talk about her journey from singing in her high school's show choir to Broadway. Hear what she has to say about the importance of representation in theater, the quiet confidence learned from working with powerhouse women, and the performer mindset that helps overcome nerves.
#116 - Gerianne Perez - She’s Got You Covered!
Gerianne Perez might have the hardest job on Broadway, understudying 3 out of the 5 roles in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway. Gerianne tells us about the endurance needed to take on this show, after the marathon of performing in Six the Musical.
Ep408 - Gerianne Pérez: Six Degrees of Mincemeat
Gerianne Pérez joins us for a candid and hilarious conversation about her winding path from choir kid to Broadway scene-stealer.
Jak Malone co-stars in the hit new musical, Operation Mincemeat, which is nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a nomination for Jak. He also received Oliver, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his show-stopping performance as Hester Leggatt and other characters.
#86 - Operation Mincemeat - Takes Over Broadway!
The cast of Operation Mincemeat joins Behind the Awards to do a deep dive of the musical from inception to Broadway. David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoe Roberts give us the behind the scenes secrets of the show.
OPERATION MINCEMEAT (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre. We explore its unique mix of British humor and historical storytelling, unpack the creative team's choices, and share our thoughts on the show's pacing, score, and scenic design.
This Olivier-Winning Musical is Stranger Than Fiction
Get to know the complete cast of the West End hit "Operation. Mincemeat" — David. Cumming, Claire-Marie. Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts — all now on Broadway in the New York transfer of the award-winning. musical comedy.
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