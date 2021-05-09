Exclusive: Christine Pedi Performs a LES MISERABLES Medley With Seth Rudetsky; Concert Re-Airs Tonight

Christine Pedi's concert, as part of Seth Rudetsky's Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm, and will re-air tonight at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Christine and Seth performing a Les Miserables medley!

Plus, check out this week's winners of the Seth Sing-Off, Cacophony Daniels, Tobias A. Young and Megan Marod!

Christine Pedi's award winning cabaret shows have played all over the USA, London, South Africa & several of the 7 seas. She's the daily host of SiriusXM radio's On Broadway channel and on Saturdays dukes it out on the air with Seth Rudetsky on "The Dueling Divas." Theatre credits include: Broadway's Chicago as Mama Morton, Talk Radio, Little Me, and Off Broadway's long running satirical revues Newsical and Forbidden Broadway (Drama Desk nomination). "The Lady of 1000 Voices," her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube, The Howard Stern Show and assorted commercials and cartoons. On Television she can be seen on the upcoming Dr. Death on NBC Peacock and was a "dead Soprano" (Mrs Bobby Baccala - He loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti). Recordings include her solo cd Good To Mama.